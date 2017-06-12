Finding Stale Brocade Zone Configurations

One of my customers is standardizing the configurations on their HP C7000 enclosures (they've been set up at various sites by various administrators with varying involvement from the architecture team). As such, we need to stand up some temporary resources so that we can take down the main enclosure for reconfiguration. That's fine, we can easily ship a smaller enclosure to each site for temporary compute resources. Some of the sites are using Standard vSwitches, so we need to be able to quickly copy the networking configuration over from their existing blades to these new, slightly different blades. As I see it, we had 2 good options:



1) Capture a Host Profile with the desired vSwitch configuration. Delete every other component of the Host Profile so that only the networking section is applied; design the new ESXi hosts so that the vSwitches'll work with the old vmnic-to-vswitch configurations.



2) Write a script to clone the vSwitch from ones ESXi host to another.



If…